Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.8 %

SCI stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.