Ellevest Inc. Invests $83,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 25,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $316.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.99 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.19.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

