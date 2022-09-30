Ellevest Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 104.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 55.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $404.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.