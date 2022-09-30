Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nomura by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nomura by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 141.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 24.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura Company Profile

NYSE NMR opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.