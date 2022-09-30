Ellevest Inc. Sells 4,461 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Shares of PHG opened at $15.33 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.