Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,096.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,262.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.