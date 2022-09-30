Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Enova International Trading Down 3.4 %

ENVA stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enova International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Enova International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

