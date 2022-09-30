Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
Enova International Trading Down 3.4 %
ENVA stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.