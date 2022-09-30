EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Cfra to Overweight

Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.85.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 87.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

