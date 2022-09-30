Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

