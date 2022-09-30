Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

