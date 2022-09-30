Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.39.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $216.51 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.