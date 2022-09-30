Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 723,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

