Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

