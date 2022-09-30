Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

XOM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

