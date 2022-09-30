Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE:XOM opened at $88.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

