Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

