FinVolution Group’s (FINV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at China Renaissance

China Renaissance reiterated their buy rating on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FINV opened at $4.31 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

