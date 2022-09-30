Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $14.21 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $821,743,000 after purchasing an additional 489,194 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,413,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.41 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.15.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.