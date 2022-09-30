Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.96.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,475,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

