Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

XOM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

