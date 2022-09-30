FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer Sells 62,370 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,591,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 60.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

