GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFFGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Mining Price Performance

TPRFF stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

GCM Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This is an increase from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About GCM Mining

(Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.