GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TPRFF stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This is an increase from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

