GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company.
GCM Mining Trading Up 4.5 %
OTC TPRFF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.93.
GCM Mining Company Profile
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
