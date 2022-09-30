GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

OTC TPRFF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.49%.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

