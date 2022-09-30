Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

