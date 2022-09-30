Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
