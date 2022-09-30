Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.04.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $109.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

