Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLOB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

