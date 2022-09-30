Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

