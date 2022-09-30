Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SunPower by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 354,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunPower Trading Down 8.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

SPWR opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

