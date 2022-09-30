Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,831 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

