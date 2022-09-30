Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,036 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

