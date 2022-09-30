Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 981 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $31.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

