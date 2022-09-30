Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,115 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $300.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.35 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

