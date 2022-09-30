Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 13,375 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

ANGL opened at $26.43 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

