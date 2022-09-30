Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,048 shares of company stock worth $93,124,942. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $390.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

