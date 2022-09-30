Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,725 Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DJD stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.