Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

