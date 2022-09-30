Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

