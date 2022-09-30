Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.34 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

