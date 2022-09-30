Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after buying an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 277,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 243,861 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after buying an additional 135,939 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

