Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $84.42 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

