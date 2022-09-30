Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.0% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

