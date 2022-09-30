Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA SIL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $42.08.
