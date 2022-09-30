Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $564,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

