Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $427.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.39 and a 200-day moving average of $543.72. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.