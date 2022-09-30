Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $254.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.94. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

