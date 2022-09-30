Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,809 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,683 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

