Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $1.60 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

