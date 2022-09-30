Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.