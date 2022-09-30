Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $500,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after buying an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.48.

COIN stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

