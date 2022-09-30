Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $507,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $38.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $56.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

